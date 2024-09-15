Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,331 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QLYS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,748,000 after acquiring an additional 83,504 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Qualys by 9.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 809,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,365,000 after buying an additional 72,261 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,095,000 after buying an additional 21,439 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 50.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 501,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,743,000 after acquiring an additional 169,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $179,736.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,011,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $179,736.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total value of $1,002,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,711,933.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,105 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys Stock Up 1.6 %

QLYS stock opened at $126.22 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.32 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.34 and its 200-day moving average is $147.42.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QLYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Qualys from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.83.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

