Qsemble Capital Management LP Trims Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Qsemble Capital Management LP cut its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,802 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Affirm were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Affirm by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,901 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 19.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 185,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.32.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $44.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 3.51. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.07.

In other Affirm news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $576,288.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,958.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $249,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $576,288.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,903 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,958.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,045 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

