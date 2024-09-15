Quest Partners LLC Acquires 2,188 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,771,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,654,000 after buying an additional 22,688 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Northern Trust stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $92.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,552,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Northern Trust news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,552,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at $7,041,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

