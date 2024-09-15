Quest Partners LLC Acquires 400 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,043 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,264,000 after purchasing an additional 38,360 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $665,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 125,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in First Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in First Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $43.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.90. First Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

First Financial Dividend Announcement

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $70.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.95 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 18.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

