Quest Partners LLC Acquires 646 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,005,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,096,000 after buying an additional 122,722 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 176,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 38,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $30.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.43. The company has a market cap of $942.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $108.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.33 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $31.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amalgamated Financial news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $108,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,819.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder United Canada Council Workers sold 44,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,335,972.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 384,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,537,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $108,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,819.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,004,560. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

