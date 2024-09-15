Quest Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 10,811 Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,455,000. CCLA Investment Management raised its position in shares of Avantor by 147,220.3% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 4,720,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,940 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,433,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,442,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,154,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Avantor

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.92, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.28.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

