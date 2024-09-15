Quest Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 23,956 Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 554.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $97,927.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $97,927.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $261,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 5,546 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $70,822.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,240.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,344 shares of company stock valued at $517,094. Corporate insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.05 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on FRSH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.69.
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.
