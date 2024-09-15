Quest Partners LLC Buys 12,552 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 22,021.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,552 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 15.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 24.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $27.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.89 and a current ratio of 24.89. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of -0.26.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.09. Analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,738 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $45,500.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,849,817.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $45,500.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,849,817.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 34,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $976,100.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,686 shares of company stock valued at $7,504,883 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.