Quest Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,594 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VICI. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,540,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,100,000 after acquiring an additional 56,595 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 671.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 721,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 627,979 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,882,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,079,000 after acquiring an additional 246,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 185,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

VICI Properties Price Performance

NYSE VICI opened at $33.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average is $29.78. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

