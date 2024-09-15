Quest Partners LLC Buys Shares of 15,105 Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Veris Residential by 417.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Veris Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Veris Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veris Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Veris Residential from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Veris Residential Price Performance

Shares of Veris Residential stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.39. Veris Residential, Inc. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $18.07.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.73 million. Veris Residential had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Veris Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Veris Residential’s payout ratio is currently -24.00%.

Insider Transactions at Veris Residential

In other news, Director Nori Gerardo Lietz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,687 shares in the company, valued at $567,920.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mahbod Nia bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $501,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 380,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,044.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nori Gerardo Lietz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,920.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Veris Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.