Quest Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Quest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,781 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,483 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 105.9% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 518.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 31.8% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 14,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Price Performance

Shares of NFBK opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $508.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.75. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $31.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Articles

