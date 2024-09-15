Quest Partners LLC Grows Stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 1,364.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLDX. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLDX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Up 5.8 %

CLDX stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average of $38.96. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a negative net margin of 1,809.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.