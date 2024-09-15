Quest Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 1,896.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,810,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,247,000 after buying an additional 149,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,112,000 after acquiring an additional 157,206 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,187,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,714,000 after acquiring an additional 35,599 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 375,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,717,000 after acquiring an additional 23,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 330,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,768,000 after purchasing an additional 86,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCN has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $221.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.10. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.03 and a 12 month high of $243.60.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $949.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $454,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,604.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.