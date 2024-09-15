Quest Partners LLC Has $237,000 Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 795.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 0.5 %

TNDM stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.02. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile



Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

