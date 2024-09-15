Quest Partners LLC Has $240,000 Stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 15,830.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,846 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in nLIGHT by 484.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 20,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LASR shares. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $51,033.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,204.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $518.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.36.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $50.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

