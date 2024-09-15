Quest Partners LLC Invests $294,000 in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 21,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 90.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.62.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $147.62.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $265.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.31 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

