Quest Partners LLC Purchases 15,933 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 1,438.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Forrester Research worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FORR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Forrester Research by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Forrester Research during the first quarter worth $186,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Forrester Research during the first quarter worth $222,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Forrester Research during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Forrester Research by 123.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ryan Darrah sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $71,122.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $19.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66. The company has a market cap of $364.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $31.32.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $121.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.21 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 0.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

