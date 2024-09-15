Quest Partners LLC Purchases 286 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1,300.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 71.9% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 7,192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 52.3% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 984 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.0% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.1% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $916.00 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $540.23 and a twelve month high of $923.83. The firm has a market cap of $406.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $861.57 and a 200 day moving average of $806.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.53, for a total transaction of $1,272,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,327,041.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,974 shares of company stock worth $4,252,856 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $915.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $844.52.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

