Quest Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 26,342.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,699,000 after buying an additional 31,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lowered Tempur Sealy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $57.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 135.46%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

