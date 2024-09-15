Quest Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 14,927 EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 62.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 517,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 199,187 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 244,503.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 293,404 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the second quarter valued at about $5,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin sold 65,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $1,779,643.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $414,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,356.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 65,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $1,779,643.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,207,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,356,708 in the last ninety days. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EverQuote Stock Up 1.9 %

EVER stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $28.09. The firm has a market cap of $792.81 million, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVER. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

