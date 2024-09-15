Quest Partners LLC Raises Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 174.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 840.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 60,006 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,649,000 after acquiring an additional 44,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,651,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,651,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $1,512,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,040.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,938 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $81.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $92.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.24.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 36.12%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BJ shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

