Quest Partners LLC Raises Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 26,233.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 23.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 1.0% in the first quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in US Foods by 5.0% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in US Foods by 3.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.70.

US Foods Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.56. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.