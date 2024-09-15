Quest Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 138.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNDX. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after buying an additional 70,555 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 162,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 44,906 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.3 %

SNDX stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.91. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3499999990.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNDX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNDX

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.