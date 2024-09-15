Quest Partners LLC Sells 222 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Quest Partners LLC lowered its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 5,002,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,147,000 after acquiring an additional 47,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 15.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,255,000 after acquiring an additional 52,974 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 99,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,881,000 after acquiring an additional 36,253 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dillard’s

In related news, Director Robert C. Connor acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $346.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,682.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,051,960. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of DDS stock opened at $349.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $378.82 and its 200 day moving average is $413.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.39 and a 52-week high of $476.48.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 34.29%. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

