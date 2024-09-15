Quest Partners LLC Sells 3,203 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Quest Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 38.4% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 64,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 17,799 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter worth $4,355,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Trex by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Trex by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 133,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trex by 9.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 48,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $66.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.43. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.59 and a 1 year high of $101.91.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $376.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.87 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trex from $95.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

