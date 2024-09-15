Quest Partners LLC Sells 5,629 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Quest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,629 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPF. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 660.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPF stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $87.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.74 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.73%.

In other news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $75,559.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,343.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

