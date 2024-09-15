Quest Partners LLC Takes $281,000 Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,447 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,269,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 106.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 793,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,610,000 after acquiring an additional 409,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,960,000 after acquiring an additional 73,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

CCS stock opened at $103.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.86. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $107.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

In other Century Communities news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,128,989.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,858.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $4,632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,275,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,128,989.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,858.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

