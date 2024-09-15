RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in RadNet were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 606,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RadNet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,744,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,646,000 after purchasing an additional 71,714 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 75,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RadNet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on RadNet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded RadNet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on RadNet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RadNet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

RadNet Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $67.79 on Friday. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.97 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.53 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory E. Spurlock sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $428,228.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,758 shares in the company, valued at $583,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gregory E. Spurlock sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $428,228.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $941,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,480.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Profile

(Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.