Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Realty Income by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $62.71 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $63.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous oct 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.