Rebecca Finley Sells 11,000 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Rebecca Finley sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$198.09, for a total value of C$2,179,027.40.

Rebecca Finley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Rebecca Finley sold 5,000 shares of Colliers International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.49, for a total value of C$742,465.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Rebecca Finley sold 5,000 shares of Colliers International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.85, for a total transaction of C$754,255.00.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Colliers International Group Inc has a 52 week low of C$1.89 and a 52 week high of C$47.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Colliers International Group ( TSE:CIG Get Free Report ) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.73 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.52 billion.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

