Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Sells $3,225,905.67 in Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anthony Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Anthony Hunt purchased 2,000 shares of Repligen stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.08 per share, for a total transaction of $248,160.00.

Repligen Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $139.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.11. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $211.13. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 559.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Repligen had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.38.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 206.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

