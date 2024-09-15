Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,860,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,111,000 after buying an additional 609,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

NYSE REZI opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

