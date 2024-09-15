REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Shares Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in REV Group in the first quarter worth about $63,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of REV Group by 525.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of REV Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $31.85.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.70 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 9.92%. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REVG shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on REV Group in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

