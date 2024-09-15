RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $359.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $310.00 to $359.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RH. Wedbush boosted their target price on RH from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on RH in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised RH to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.08.

RH opened at $321.87 on Friday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.26 and a fifty-two week high of $354.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.59 and a 200-day moving average of $266.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 89.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.42.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $829.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman purchased 34,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in RH in the first quarter worth $47,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in RH in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RH by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

