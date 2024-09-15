Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in National HealthCare were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NHC. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National HealthCare by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,633,000 after buying an additional 74,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.
National HealthCare Price Performance
NHC stock opened at $124.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.41. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.
National HealthCare Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is 46.39%.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Brian F. Kidd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $260,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,327.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
About National HealthCare
National HealthCare Corporation principally operates long-term health carecenters and home health care programs. Their health care centers provide subacute, skilled and intermediate nursing and rehabilitative care.
Five stocks we like better than National HealthCare
Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
How to Calculate Options Profits
Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
