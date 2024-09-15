Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.45 Million Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Workiva were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 71,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Workiva during the second quarter worth $203,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Workiva by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WK opened at $74.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.45 and a beta of 1.05. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.47 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $177.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

