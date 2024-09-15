Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.69 Million Stock Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,323 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of Talos Energy worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TALO. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $77,977,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,793,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,425,000 after buying an additional 1,873,537 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,693,000. Loews Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,505,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,287,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,474,000 after buying an additional 669,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TALO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $11.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 157.71 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $17.14.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $549.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.61 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 343,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,426,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,488,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,494,150.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,069,000 shares of company stock worth $22,510,130. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

