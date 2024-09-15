Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.17 Million Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Freshpet were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRPT. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 41.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 9.6% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Freshpet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FRPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Freshpet from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

Freshpet Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $139.89 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $143.06. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 777.21 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.99 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $304,941.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $12,046,320.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

