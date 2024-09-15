Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,779 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCEP. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 97,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 417,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.3% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $81.54 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $56.28 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.33.

CCEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

