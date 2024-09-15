Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 6.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE THS opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.98 and a beta of 0.22. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $48.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.53.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.10 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $127,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,784 shares in the company, valued at $879,994.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

