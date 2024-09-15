Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 1,225 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Herc worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HRI. Theleme Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Herc by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 817,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,776,000 after acquiring an additional 169,886 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Herc by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Herc by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $494,288,000 after purchasing an additional 38,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,136,000 after purchasing an additional 20,358 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $138.77 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.34). Herc had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Herc’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

HRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $925,713.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,047.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,467,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,016.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $925,713.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,047.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

