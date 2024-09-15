Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 1,727 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in National Health Investors were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 6.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Stock Up 1.4 %

NHI stock opened at $85.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.90. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $85.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.04.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). National Health Investors had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $84.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

