Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Cable One worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Cable One by 452.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 964.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cable One by 111.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cable One from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $533.33.

Cable One Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:CABO opened at $336.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $313.15 and a 12 month high of $671.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.24.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $8.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by ($2.20). The firm had revenue of $394.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.64 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 30.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

