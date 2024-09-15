Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 452,176 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Banc of California were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Banc of California by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Banc of California by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Banc of California by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 146.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California Trading Up 3.3 %

Banc of California stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $492.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently -12.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BANC. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Banc of California from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Banc of California from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Banc of California

Insider Buying and Selling at Banc of California

In other Banc of California news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 719,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,077,564. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Banc of California

(Free Report)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.