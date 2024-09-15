Rhumbline Advisers Sells 11,897 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 661,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,897 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 905.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,692.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.47. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.5%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

