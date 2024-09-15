Rhumbline Advisers Sells 32,403 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,403 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.36% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 707.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth $266,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEB. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.92.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $46,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,098 shares in the company, valued at $174,072.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $268,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,341,284 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,077.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $46,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,072.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

PEB stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $16.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $397.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.29 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

