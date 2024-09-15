Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,765 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,580 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Bancorp worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Bancorp by 60.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 67,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

TBBK opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average of $39.15. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.45. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Bancorp had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

