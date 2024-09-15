Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,764 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,801,000 after buying an additional 38,621,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526,866 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690,906 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after buying an additional 5,836,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,754,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,275,000 after buying an additional 5,400,307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $60.81 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $62.86. The company has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.27.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

