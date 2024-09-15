Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Lifted to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wolfe Research currently has $93.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ROKU. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Roku from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $74.69 on Thursday. Roku has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.88 and its 200 day moving average is $60.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 2.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,945 shares of company stock worth $3,389,805. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Quarry LP grew its stake in Roku by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Roku by 43.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 835.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

