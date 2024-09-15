Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Hits New 1-Year High at $145.59

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $145.59 and last traded at $143.60, with a volume of 68287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGLD

Royal Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 47.20%.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $120,481.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,648.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $213,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,182.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $120,481.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,648.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,315 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Royal Gold by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 609,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,276,000 after purchasing an additional 422,026 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Royal Gold by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,595,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,807,000 after purchasing an additional 292,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $33,696,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Royal Gold by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,507,000 after purchasing an additional 212,316 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $20,675,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.